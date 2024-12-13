“8 Deaths of Spider-Man” Comes to a Close with the Debut of the Unstoppable Spider-Naut

Writers Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland conclude their latest saga with “Amazing Spider-Man” #69 & #70 in March 2025.
8 Deaths of Spider-Man concludes this March with the debut of the unstoppable Spider-Naut!

'Amazing Spider-Man #70' Cover by Ed McGuinness
'Amazing Spider-Man #70' Cover by Ed McGuinness

What’s Happening:

  • Brought to you by writers Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland, artists Ed McGuinness, Gleb Melnikov, CAFU and Andrea Broccardo, this one-of-a-kind Amazing Spider-Man epic saw new Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom entrust Spidey with protecting the world from the evil god Cyttorak—a daunting mystical undertaking that required a new magic-powered suit and eight extra lives!
  • But Cyttorak’s scions still proved to be too much for the wall-crawler, and on the covers for the saga’ final chapters, Amazing Spider-Man #69 and #70, Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness reveal a shocking development… Did Spider-Man fight his way through Cyttorak’s champions just to become one himself!?

'Amazing Spider-Man #69' Cover by Ed McGuinness
'Amazing Spider-Man #69' Cover by Ed McGuinness

  • Spider-Man used the last of the extra lives and is done. True death. In Amazing Spider-Man #69, things have never looked more bleak as the X-Men fight among themselves, and Doctors Doom and Strange reunite—only to find the situation unwinnable.
  • In Amazing Spider-Man #70, ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT! But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?! And does he represent the world’s last hope or Cyttorak’s ultimate victory?
  • Check out the covers by Ed McGuinness along with a stunning variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man #70 by Björn Barends and pick up Amazing Spider-Man #69 and #70 for yourself this March.

'Amazing Spider-Man #70' Variant Cover by Björn Barends
'Amazing Spider-Man #70' Variant Cover by Björn Barends

