Marvel Studios has released a new “Special Look” preview for Captain America: Brave New World along with a new poster for the next MCU film.

What’s Happening:

The minute-long preview shows President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) acknowledging the disdain he has for costumed heroes while commending the good that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has done. We saw Ross’ hero-hating on display when he was played by the late William Hurt in films like The Incredible Hulk , Captain America: Civil War and Black Widow .

, and . The villain Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito) is seen telling someone “Stand by for proof of death,” indicating he’s a hired gun working for a more powerful threat.

We get our best look yet at Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) in action as the new Falcon, now that Sam has taken on the Captain America mantle. We first met Joaquin in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

In addition, a new poster for Brave New World was released, as seen below.

Captain America: Brave New World opens February 14th, 2025, only in theaters.

