OreoID Shares New Customizable Mickey & Friends Cookies

The special Oreos include Mickey Mouse and his pals, but can also include personal photos and celebrations.

Custom Oreos have been available for a while, but never this animated.

What’s Happening:

Oreo’s online customization tool, OreoID, has introduced a collaboration with Disney for special packs of their classic cookie.

Users can select either pre-chosen Disney characters and designs or incorporate their own photos and celebrations onto the cookies.

From there, users can also select the flavor of the creme, the fudge surrounding the cookie, and the colored sprinkles to go on top.

For those looking for a unique holiday housewarming gift, a selection of custom Disney Oreos is a fun idea this season.

Want more information on how to create your own? Head to the OreoID website here

