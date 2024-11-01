OreoID Shares New Customizable Mickey & Friends Cookies

Custom Oreos have been available for a while, but never this animated.
What’s Happening:
- Oreo’s online customization tool, OreoID, has introduced a collaboration with Disney for special packs of their classic cookie.
- Users can select either pre-chosen Disney characters and designs or incorporate their own photos and celebrations onto the cookies.
- From there, users can also select the flavor of the creme, the fudge surrounding the cookie, and the colored sprinkles to go on top.
- For those looking for a unique holiday housewarming gift, a selection of custom Disney Oreos is a fun idea this season.
- Want more information on how to create your own? Head to the OreoID website here.
