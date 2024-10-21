Regal Robot Unveils Replica of Ishi Tib from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”

The Ishi Tib Concept Maquette will come in two editions, featuring work from the original designer.

Our friends at Regal Robot have shared a first look at their latest Star Wars replica, this being of the minor character Ishi Tib from Return of the Jedi.

What’s Happening:

This new Ishi Tib Concept Maquette is part of Regal Robot’s Star Wars Archive Collection.

Archive Collection. The Signature Edition of just 125 pieces includes a plaque signed by ILM veteran and famed creature maker, Chris Walas – who was the original sculptor of the “Starfish” maquette which became Ishi Tib.

There’s also an extremely limited Legacy Edition of just 83 pieces, which includes a hand-painted maquette with a premium expanded plaque including a full color, one-of-a-kind Ishi Tib illustration, hand-drawn and watercolor painted by Walas.

The team at Regal Robot had hands-on access to the original film prop and high resolution 3D scanning to faithfully recreate this classic alien seen both in Jabba’s palace and in the Rebel briefing scene of the film.

The Signature Edition is priced at $399 and the Legacy Edition $699 and will become available for reservation

