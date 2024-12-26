Chris Kirkpatrick Joins His Son During Karaoke Performance of NSYNC Hit Aboard the Disney Treasure

This is such a sweet father-son moment.

Chris Kirkpatrick posted a video on his Instagram, on stage during karaoke alongside his son and his son's best friend aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

What's Happening:

Chris Kirkpatrick set off on an adventure aboard Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

He posted a video on his Instagram featuring his son Nash and his best friend performing karaoke to the popular NSYNC song "Bye Bye Bye."

He then joins his son up on stage, and as you can see in the video and many others have pointed out, he joins in, but does not take over or show off.

This is such a sweet father son bonding moment, and you can see the video below.

About Chris Kirkpatrick:

Chris Kirkpatrick is a versatile American artist known as a singer, songwriter, dancer, music producer, podcaster, and actor.

He founded the pop group NSYNC and the band has sold over 70 million records, making it one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

More Disney Treasure News: