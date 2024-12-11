Photos: Explore the Disney Treasure’s Adults Only Fine Dining Experiences Inspired by “Beauty and the Beast”

Guests voyaging out on the Disney Treasure will embark on 7-night adventures through the Caribbean. While the Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship has plenty of ways to play, it also offers luxurious and relaxing dining experiences with Disney magic cooked right in.

Beginning on December 21st, the Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage. The new Disney Cruise Line ship sets a new standard for Disney experiences, with incredible and immersive opportunities for families. While Disney is all about creating stories for the whole family, the new Disney cruise line has plenty of relaxing ways adults can escape the action, sit back and relax. Aboard the Disney Treasure, adult guests can experience several high-end dining experiences inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. At Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, The Rose, and Palo Steakhouse, those 18 and up are invited to be their guests and enjoy gourmet meals, pristinely crafted cocktails, and an unmatched atmosphere.

Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement

With a menu crafted by 3 Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement, guests dining at Enchanté will be invited to indulge in fantastic French cuisine. Inspired by Lumiere from the Oscar nominated animated feature, the dining experience welcomes adults into a full-sensory experience. Chef Arnaud’s high standards for quality ingredients allows guests to enjoy meals from high-quality, in-season produce from around the world. Reservations are required for this unmissable dining experience, which can be made online or onboard the ship.

The Rose

Located at the entrance of Enchanté and Palo Steakhouse, step inside The Rose to enjoy a delicious cocktail. The cozy lounge features spectacular views of the ocean while bringing guests into the ornate world of Beauty and the Beast. Featuring a golden rotunda entrance, the lounge features classic velvet seating and mood lighting to enhance your cocktail experience.

Palo Steakhouse

Inspired by Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, Palo Steakhouse invites adult guests to experience both classic and modern Italian dishes. Featuring steak selections from around the world, such as American prime cuts, Australian wagyu, Japanese Kobe and Miyazaki beef, this delicious dining experience will invite you to dive into their timeless menu. Fans of other Palo restaurants will find fan-favorite classics like the Palo chocolate souffle, as well as an extensive list of fine wines and cold beers to round out your delicious journey.

For those looking to take a voyage through the Caribbean aboard the Disney Treasure, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line needs.

Read More Disney Treasure: