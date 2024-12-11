Video: Watch Disney Treasure’s Full Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party – Fireworks at Sea

Captain Redd and her band are rocking out on the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.
The Disney Cruise Line has incorporated Disney Parks’ signature fireworks into their cruises and that continues on the new Disney Treasure with the crowd-pleasing Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party show.

This show is the same one that can be seen on the Disney Wish, featuring a pirate-themed band performing hit rock songs like “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “Jumping Jack Flash” on the ship’s deck under the guidance of lead singer Captain Redd. Eventually, none other than Captain Jack Sparrow makes an appearance, leading into a climactic fireworks display above the ocean.

You can check out Laughing Place’s video below from the special media preview voyage of the Disney Treasure.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its official maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

