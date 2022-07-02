Video: The Pirates Rockin’ Parlay Party Rocks the Disney Wish

There is all kinds of incredible entertainment aboard the Disney Wish, including the Pirates Rockin’ Parlay Party which features live music and some fireworks.

The Pirates Rockin’ Parlay Party features the Scalawags, a pirate band, and is hosted by Captain Redd.

Captain Redd. Of course, the show also features an appearance from none other than Captain Jack Sparrow.

Check out the full show in the video below:

