Video: The Pirates Rockin’ Parlay Party Rocks the Disney Wish

There is all kinds of incredible entertainment aboard the Disney Wish, including the Pirates Rockin’ Parlay Party which features live music and some fireworks.
- The Pirates Rockin’ Parlay Party features the Scalawags, a pirate band, and is hosted by Captain Redd.
- Of course, the show also features an appearance from none other than Captain Jack Sparrow.
- Check out the full show in the video below:
ICYMI – More on the Disney Wish:
- When you first board the Disney Wish, you’ll immediately be welcomed into the truly stunning Grand Hall. Throughout the day, the Grand Hall comes to life with some beautiful Cinderella inspired lighting moments.
- Check out some photos of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Untangled Salon and Hooks Barbery aboard the new ship.
- One of the most talked about elements of the new Disney Wish cruise ship is the elusive $5,000 drink available at the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge. Disney has been pretty secretive about the contents and details of this drink, but we have some information.
- Inside Out: Joyful Sweets has all kinds of sweet treats for those looking for a quick snack aboard the Disney Wish.
- Worlds of Marvel is the first Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission unfolding around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check out photos of the new dining experience.
- The AquaMouse is the water attraction aboard the Disney Wish, and we have a sneak peek of what it’s like.
- Check out some photos of Chip ‘n’ Dale’s pool and the rest of Deck 14 of the Disney Wish.
- For more Disney Wish coverage, be sure to check out all of our stories here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning