Photos: New Cinderella Castle Collection Debuts at Walt Disney World

The new merchandise collection skips the bright colors for deep purples and blacks.

A new purple and black Cinderella Castle icon collection is rolling out across the Walt Disney World Resort.

The collection includes the usual items, Spirit Jersey and all, highlighting Magic Kingdom’s crown jewel.

The collection also includes some more unique items, like Starbucks tumblers, throw blankets, and license plate frames.

We noticed it at Disney Springs’ World of Disney, but be sure to keep a look out as the collection likely spreads across merchandise locations across Walt Disney World.

