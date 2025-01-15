Disney Destiny Ship’s Log Launches as Disney Cruise Line Reveals Completion of the Ship’s Exterior

The final blocks (i.e. sections of the ship) were put into place in late 2024.

The Disney Parks Blog has launched their Ship’s Log progress report for the next ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny.

What’s Happening:

It’s only been a month since Disney Cruise Line debuted the Disney Treasure, but as we enter 2025, we have two new ships to look forward to – Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure.

It’s that first ship, the latest in the Wish class, that is getting its focus with the newly launched Ship’s Log on the Disney Parks Blog

The first update revealed that the final blocks (i.e. sections of the ship) were put into place in late 2024, meaning the ship’s exterior is now structurally complete and outfitting work has begun on the interior.

Take a look at this timelapse construction footage below to see the Disney Destiny’s progress, including a look at how it was built alongside the Disney Treasure in the shipyard.

The Disney Destiny will set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 20th, 2025.

For more information about the Disney Destiny and all the venues and experiences aboard, be sure to check out our Project Tracker page

If you’re interested in a voyage aboard the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More from Disney Cruise Line: