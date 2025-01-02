Easter Eggs Revealed for AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg Aboard the Disney Treasure

From flags to a hidden radio code, here are two Easter Eggs for the latest version of the AquaMouse.

The AquaMouse aboard the new Disney Treasure cruise ship is similar to the version on the Disney Wish, but here, it features an entirely new story – “Curse of the Golden Egg.” Following the ship’s debut, Walt Disney Imagineering has revealed some easter eggs that can be found while guests experience this version of the attraction.

What’s Happening:

AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg plunges guests into the world of the Mickey Mouse animated shorts. Similar to its counterpart on the Disney Wish, the water slide attraction is suspended high above the upper decks, where powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below.

animated shorts. Similar to its counterpart on the Disney Wish, the water slide attraction is suspended high above the upper decks, where powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below. Onboard the Disney Treasure, theAquaMouse introduces an all-new storyline that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Guests will journey with the pair as they embark on a tour of mysterious ruins for a glimpse of the legendary treasure within and encounter a series of hilarious mishaps and booby traps that take the trek in unexpected directions.

Pete Leathers, Senior Show Director at Walt Disney Imagineering has shared two easter eggs you can find on the new version of the attraction via the division’s Instagram account.

First, the flags featured in the queue, surrounding a pair of Mickey’s shorts, spell out none other than Mickey’s name.

Secondly, as you begin to make your way up the lift hill, look over to your right and you’ll find a radio tuned to the numbers 705, 706 and 718.

These numbers signify the shipyard numbers for the three ships (so far) of the Triton class: 705 (Disney Wish) 706 (Disney Destiny) and 718 (Disney Treasure).

While “Curse of the Golden Egg” is exclusive to the Disney Treasure ( per the official Disney Cruise Line website

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel