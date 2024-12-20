Peloton Bikes Arrive in Fitness Centers of Disney Cruise Line Fleet

Are the live lessons part of the wi-fi package?

A fan-favorite piece of fitness equipment will soon be a new amenity featured in the fitness centers aboard the ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

What’s Happening:

Those traveling aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet (currently in previews) have noticed a popular feature in the fitness center aboard the Disney Treasure that guests have been asking for – Peloton Bikes.

Spotted and confirmed by MickeyVisit

Peloton and their bikes are a very popular form of fitness equipment that many people use in their homes and is also featured in gyms and hotel fitness centers globally. These bikes use a combination of technology, content with in-class instructors on screens attached, designed to empower users through fitness. The library of classes with curated music is designed to keep the workouts fun and efficient to help users reach their goals.

MickeyVisit reports seeing two of the bikes on the Disney Treasure, so it's safe to assume this might become the standard fleet-wide upon their initial offering.

The fitness centers aboard the Disney Cruise Line can be found as part of the Senses Spa area on each ship and are expansive, state-of-the-art exercise clubs offering stunning ocean views. They are included with the price of the cruise, despite being located in the spa area, and are for those 18 and older to use. However, those 14-17 years of age can join as well, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

If you'd like to enjoy this new equipment on your own Disney Cruise Line voyage