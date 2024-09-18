Disney Dream Set To Add New Concierge Staterooms As Part Of Dry Dock Updates

Disney Cruise Line has announced new concierge staterooms are coming to the Disney Dream this fall.
What’s Happening:
- As the Disney Dream is currently in dry dock, Disney Cruise Line has announced additional concierge staterooms are coming to the ship.
- These staterooms will be considered Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandahs, becoming available on sailing beginning October 20th.
- This change means select Category 4A Deluxe Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandahs are turning into the aforementioned Category 3A Concierge staterooms.
- Alongside these changes, pull-down beds will be added to select Deck 5 staterooms to increase their maximum guest capacity.
- These stateroom changes are in addition to the already announced revamped spa, youth spaces, and Fantasia funnel suite.
- The newly revamped Disney Dream spaces will be available to experienced starting this fall.
