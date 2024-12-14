New Holiday Drinks Available at Disney Springs’ World of Coke Location

World of Coke at Disney Springs is offering a variety of seasonal drinks to get you in the holiday spirit this year.
What’s Happening:
- The top floor of Disney Springs’ World of Coke location, known for delicious drinks and stunning views, has a variety of holiday concoctions available to taste this year.
- These holidays drinks include:
- Arctic Fizz – Fanta Blue Raspberry, Sprite, blue curacao syrup, lemon juice, whipped cream, and rock candy served in a Polar Bear cup
- Frosted Cranberry Mint – Sprite, Simply Cranberry, cranberry syrup, fresh cranberries, and mint
- Cookie Butter Chocolate Milk – Fairlife chocolate milk, chocolate syrup, cookie butter syrup, and cinnamon powder
- Coke Cinnamon – Coca-Cola, cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles in a Santa cup
- All four options will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to stop by for a cup of holiday cheer before the end of the year.
