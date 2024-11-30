Walt Disney World Showcases Their Small Business Partners for Small Business Saturday

In celebration of Small Business Saturday today, Walt Disney World is highlighting some of the many small businesses that are available throughout the resort. These are among the 8,500 small businesses that Disney works with nationwide, providing a wide range of goods and services.
Small Businesses of Walt Disney World:
- Some of the small businesses that can be found on Disney property for guests to purchase from include:
- Blue Ribbon Corn Dog: A fan-favorite from the Disneyland Resort that opened this year at Disney’s BoardWalk, owned by Working to Give.
- The Art Corner: Artistic Talent Group has also operated caricature locations across Disney’s parks and resorts since 1999. Pop by to be drawn live or give them a photo of your loved one or pet and they’ll draw you up a custom caricature.
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea: These Florida-based roastmasters started working with Disney in 1995 with just 10 employees, growing to more than 150 employees at shops across Walt Disney World.
- Happy Hound: The owners of the business, Elizabeth Vultaggio and her husband Matt, are big dog lovers and started operating at Disney in 2016. They also operate Lefty’s – The Left Hand Store at Disney Springs.
- Cilantro Urban Eatery: Serving up Latin-inspired dishes like Argentine Empanadas, Mexican Tostadas, Cuban sandwiches and more from a food truck at Disney Springs.
- Wondermade: Offering over 30 different handmade flavors of marshmallows, including seasonal favorites like gingerbread, peppermint and sugar cookie.
- The Polite Pig: Created by award-winning chef James Petrakis, who started his career at California Grill before launching multiple thriving dining spots in Orlando.
Small Businesses Behind the Magic at Walt Disney World:
- There’s also a lot of small businesses that work behind the magic at the resort, too. From construction projects to printing park maps to stocking our resorts with towels and bedding, there are talented crews from all over Florida and beyond leaving their mark at Walt Disney World.
- Poli Construction, Inc.: This Orlando construction group has worked together with Disney Imagineers for 15 years to bring iconic spots to life, such as Regal Eagle Smokehouse at EPCOT, Trail’s End Restaurant at Fort Wilderness, the Tambu Lounge at the Polynesian.
- Colonial Press International, Inc.: The maps at all Disney Parks are printed by Colonial Press, a small business from Miami and one of the largest Hispanic-owned commercial printers in the nation.
- Sobel Westex: Disney has partnered with small business Sobel Westex for more than 20 years, who provide the resort with linens – everything from bedding to towels, table linens, sheets, blankets and more. They’ve even released a Star Wars-themed pillow that we had the chance to review last year.
To learn more about some of the other small businesses Disney works with, visit DisneyFlorida.com.
