From on stage to backstage, Disney works with a wide variety of small businesses across their Florida property.

In celebration of Small Business Saturday today, Walt Disney World is highlighting some of the many small businesses that are available throughout the resort. These are among the 8,500 small businesses that Disney works with nationwide, providing a wide range of goods and services.

Small Businesses of Walt Disney World:

Some of the small businesses that can be found on Disney property for guests to purchase from include: Blue Ribbon Corn Dog: A fan-favorite from the Disneyland Resort Working to Give The Art Corner: Artistic Talent Group Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea: These Florida-based roastmasters started working with Disney in 1995 with just 10 employees, growing to more than 150 employees at shops across Walt Disney World. Happy Hound: The owners of the business, Elizabeth Vultaggio and her husband Matt, are big dog lovers and started operating at Disney in 2016. They also operate Lefty’s – The Left Hand Store at Disney Springs Cilantro Urban Eatery: Serving up Latin-inspired dishes like Argentine Empanadas, Mexican Tostadas, Cuban sandwiches and more from a food truck at Disney Springs. Wondermade: Offering over 30 different handmade flavors of marshmallows, including seasonal favorites like gingerbread, peppermint and sugar cookie. The Polite Pig: Created by award-winning chef James Petrakis, who started his career at California Grill before launching multiple thriving dining spots in Orlando.



Small Businesses Behind the Magic at Walt Disney World:

There’s also a lot of small businesses that work behind the magic at the resort, too. From construction projects to printing park maps to stocking our resorts with towels and bedding, there are talented crews from all over Florida and beyond leaving their mark at Walt Disney World. Poli Construction, Inc.: This Orlando construction group has worked together with Disney Imagineers for 15 years to bring iconic spots to life, such as Regal Eagle Smokehouse EPCOT Colonial Press International, Inc.: The maps at all Disney Parks are printed by Colonial Press Sobel Westex: Disney has partnered with small business Sobel Westex Star Wars chance to review last year



To learn more about some of the other small businesses Disney works with, visit DisneyFlorida.com.