Fantasy Springs Themed “Magical Journey Shinkansen” Train Launching This Month in Japan

High speed trips around Japan are about to get a little more magical with the debut of the limited-time "Magical Journey Shinkansen."
What's Happening:
- East Japan Railway Company and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. have revealed the launch of a special train, "Magical Journey Shinkansen," which will be available for a limited time beginning October 10th.
- The design is inspired by the new Fantasy Springs themed port at Tokyo DisneySea Park that opened on June 6th of this year.
- This will be the first time an E5 Series Shinkansen will be fully covered with a special design.
- The "Magical Journey Shinkansen" will showcase characters from the three areas of Fantasy Springs: Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan.
- Guests will have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of Fantasy Springs while aboard the train, featuring specially designed window shades and melodies inspired by the eighth-themed port.
- The “Magical Journey Shinkansen” special train allows guests to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Fantasy Springs during their travels.
- The "Magical Journey Shinkansen" will be running through June 2025.
