Fantasy Springs Themed “Magical Journey Shinkansen” Train Launching This Month in Japan

High speed trips around Japan are about to get a little more magical with the debut of the limited-time "Magical Journey Shinkansen."

East Japan Railway Company and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. have revealed the launch of a special train, "Magical Journey Shinkansen," which will be available for a limited time beginning October 10th.

The design is inspired by the new Fantasy Springs themed port at Tokyo DisneySea Park that opened on June 6th of this year.

This will be the first time an E5 Series Shinkansen will be fully covered with a special design.

The "Magical Journey Shinkansen" will showcase characters from the three areas of Fantasy Springs: Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan .

and . Guests will have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of Fantasy Springs while aboard the train, featuring specially designed window shades and melodies inspired by the eighth-themed port.

The “Magical Journey Shinkansen” special train allows guests to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Fantasy Springs during their travels.

The "Magical Journey Shinkansen" will be running through June 2025.

