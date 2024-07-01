Morimoto Asia Set to Hold First Disney Springs Flavors of Florida Event, Registration Opens Soon

Registration is set to open for the first Disney Springs Flavors of Florida event of the summer.

What’s Happening:

  • The first event of Disney Springs’ Flavor of Florida is set to take place on July 5th.
  • This culinary series hosted by Kroger Delivery will allow guests to experience live demonstrations from the renowned chefs of Disney Springs.
  • Morimoto Asia will host the first event on July 5th at 930am.
  • Chef Takeshi Ikeuchi will prepare their Florida Key West Pink Shrimp Salad as a part of the demonstration.

  • Registration for the event opens on July 3rd on the Disney Springs Instagram page.
  • For more information on the other events taking place this summer, head here.

