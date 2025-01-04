Parkside Market Dining Hall Soft Opens at Downtown Disney

Parkside Market, the latest expansion to Downtown Disney, has soft opened for guests as of today, January 4th.
What’s Happening:
- Located as part of the expansion of the west end of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, the new Parkside Market features four diverse culinary concepts from Levy Restaurants.
- Originally announced to open in late 2024, the new location missed that date by just a few days.
- The new venue has soft opened today, Saturday, January 4th for all guests. In revealing the soft opening, Disney shared a number of new photos from inside the venue.
- Parkside Market consists of the following four dining locations:
- Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks.
- Sip & Sonder, from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.
- GG’s Chicken Shop, from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened last year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney will be its first on the West Coast.
- Vista Parkside Market is an al fresco spot offering great views to sip signature craft cocktails and mocktails from mixologists who infuse, muddle, stir, shake and swizzle the freshest mixes using local ingredients and artful garnishes. Refreshing selections will include frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.
- Parkside Market marks the latest expansion to the west end of Downtown Disney, following the opening of Avengers Reserve and The D-Lander Shop last month.
