Hulu Finds Lead For Amanda Knox Limited Series

Hulu has found their new Amanda Knox.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Hulu’s Amanda Knox limited series has found their lead.
- Grace Van Patten, from Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, has signed on to play Amanda Knox.
- Produced by Knox herself, the series will follow the story of her wrongful conviction for killing her roommate in Italy.
- The series was originally set to star and be executive produced by Margaret Qualley, but she had to leave due to scheduling conflicts.
- This eight-episode limited series currently has no premiere timeline.
