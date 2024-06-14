Hulu Finds Lead For Amanda Knox Limited Series

Hulu has found their new Amanda Knox.

Grace Van Patten, from Hulu's Tell Me Lies, has signed on to play Amanda Knox.

, has signed on to play Amanda Knox. Produced by Knox herself, the series will follow the story of her wrongful conviction for killing her roommate in Italy.

The series was originally set to star and be executive produced by Margaret Qualley, but she had to leave due to scheduling conflicts.

This eight-episode limited series currently has no premiere timeline.

