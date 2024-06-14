Hulu Finds Lead For Amanda Knox Limited Series

Hulu has found their new Amanda Knox.

What’s Happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Hulu’s Amanda Knox limited series has found their lead.
  • Grace Van Patten, from Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, has signed on to play Amanda Knox.
  • Produced by Knox herself, the series will follow the story of her wrongful conviction for killing her roommate in Italy.
  • The series was originally set to star and be executive produced by Margaret Qualley, but she had to leave due to scheduling conflicts.
  • This eight-episode limited series currently has no premiere timeline.

