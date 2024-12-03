Martin Starr Joins 20th Century Studios’ “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” Remake

Starr will play the family’s neighbor to whom the mother turns for help.

Martin Starr is the latest to join the cast of 20th Century Studios’ remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

. He joins a cast that already includes Maika Monroe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Raúl Castillo.

In the film, Claire (Winstead) is pregnant with her second child when their new nanny Peyton (Monroe) begins concocting a plan to take over her life. After experiencing personal and professional ruin, Peyton’s ultimate goal is to take Claire’s place within her family.

The new adaptation will be directed by Michelle Garza Cervera ( Huesera ) while Micah Bloomberg will write the script.

) while Micah Bloomberg will write the script. Ted Field will produce through Radar Pictures as well as Michael Schaefer & Mike Larocca who will produce through Department M. Michael Napoliello & Maria Frisk are overseeing for Radar.

