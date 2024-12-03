Martin Starr Joins 20th Century Studios’ “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” Remake

Martin Starr is the latest to join the cast of 20th Century Studios’ remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared the news that Martin Starr – known for his role in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies – will be joining the cast of the remake of the 1992 film, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.
- He joins a cast that already includes Maika Monroe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Raúl Castillo.
- In the film, Claire (Winstead) is pregnant with her second child when their new nanny Peyton (Monroe) begins concocting a plan to take over her life. After experiencing personal and professional ruin, Peyton’s ultimate goal is to take Claire’s place within her family.
- Starr will play the family’s neighbor to whom the mother turns for help.
- The new adaptation will be directed by Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera) while Micah Bloomberg will write the script.
- Ted Field will produce through Radar Pictures as well as Michael Schaefer & Mike Larocca who will produce through Department M. Michael Napoliello & Maria Frisk are overseeing for Radar.
- Read more about the original version of the film as part of Bill’s “Touchstone and Beyond” series.
