Marvel Comics Announces An Oversized One-Shot for Iron Fist’s 50th Anniversary

Marvel Comics has announced a special oversized one-shot in honor of Iron Fist’s 50th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

Iron Fist’s 50th anniversary celebration will be marked with an oversized one-shot.

Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 will showcase the different eras of the martial arts hero.

will showcase the different eras of the martial arts hero. Writers Chris Claremont, Alyssa Wong, Justina Ireland, Frank Tieri, and Jason Loo will all write separate stories for the iconic character’s celebratory edition.

Iron First 50th Anniversary Special #1 is on sale August 14th.

What They’re Saying:

Editor Danny Khazem: “Ever since I saw Danny Rand in those green and yellows, I was a fan–not just because we shared a name, but because that look was so iconic! So to be able to work on this issue with all of these talented creators is a huge honor and pleasure. Danny’s story has spanned five decades, but the legacy of the Iron Fist spans MILLIONS of years! And this issue dares to be the next step in not only the future of Danny Rand, but the future of the entire Iron Fist lore! Strap in as this is just the beginning!”

