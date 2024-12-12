Pilot for New “Prison Break” Series from Elgin James Picked Up at Hulu

The “Little Birds” multi-hyphenate is helming a new series set within the universe of the popular Fox drama.

Hulu has picked up a pilot for a new project based on the hit Fox series Prison Break, hailing from Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Prison Break could be coming to Hulu, with a pilot pickup now in production by 20th Television.

It will likely not involve characters at the center of the original series and its follow-up on Fox, such as Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).

It will likely not involve characters at the center of the original series and its follow-up on Fox, such as Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).

While casting has yet to begin, fans of Elgin James should expect talent he has previously collaborated with to pop up in the series.

James is executive producing under his Sierra Drive production banner, alongside four executive producers from the original series.

Since it was revealed last year that the project was in development, there have been encouraging updates since, with producer Marty Adelstein saying “it’s going really well. The first script was really, really well done. They’ve given notes and it looks like it’s on its way.”

The original series has been doing very well on streaming services in recent times, ranking as the #1 most streamed series in the U.S. in August 2024 per Nielsen, across both Netflix and Hulu.

All five seasons of Prison Break are now streaming on Hulu.

