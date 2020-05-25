EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty Share a Memorial Day Performance of “America the Beautiful”

EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty have shared a special Memorial Day performance through Disney’s #VoicesFromHome series.
What’s Happening:
- The Voices of Liberty from EPCOT have shared a Memorial Day performance of “America the Beautiful.”
- The video includes sixteen members of the group performing the Americana classic.
- EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty typically perform inside the rotunda of The American Adventure.
