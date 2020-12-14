“Helstrom” Has Been Cancelled After One Season on Hulu

Helstrom, the Marvel series on Hulu which premiered October 16, 2020, as part of the "Huluween" block, has been canceled after one season. It had a total of 10 episodes.

What’s Happening:

has been canceled after one season on Hulu. The TV series was based on the Marvel Comics’ characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom (played by Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon) and was produced by Marvel Television.

Although the show existed in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), there was no crossover with the movies.

Helstrom was an attempt to make something darker in the Marvel Universe that just didn’t seem to pan out with viewers, marking its cancellation after the 10-episode debut.

