Disney+ Takes a Look At “This Past Year” with New Spot for Disney+ Day

With Disney+ Day just days away, the streaming giant has debuted a new video showcasing cast from numerous titles and original series looking back at the last year.
What’s Happening:
- Cast from the movies, original series, and specials drop in to grant warm wishes and congratulate Disney+ for another (only the second!) great year, and thank all the subscribers for joining on the adventure.
- Expect to see cast and clips from:
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Mandalorian
- Luca
- Black Widow
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Turner and Hooch
- Jungle Cruise
- Cruella
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Big Shot
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- WandaVision
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Doogie Kamealoha M.D.
- On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with sneak peeks into what’s to come.
- While this video takes a look back at the last year on Disney+, November 12th will also see the debut of several new titles and movies, and some just new to Disney+, including:
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Olaf Presents
- Ciao Alberto
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 (Ep 1-5)
- Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett
- Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- The Simpsons In Plusaversary
- Entrelazados
- The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye
- Enchanted
- Spin
- Fancy Nancy Season 3