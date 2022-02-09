Bonus Bounties: FiGPiN Highlights Boba Fett and Fennec Shand with New “The Book of Boba Fett” Pins

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

Star Wars fans who have a love of pins will want to get their hands on The Book of Boba Fett collectibles from FiGPiN

collectibles from The company has released four incredible pins showcasing Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in incredible detail.

Three of the pins are colored and depict Boba with and without his helmet as well as Fennec without hers.

The fourth pin is a special black and white collectible of Fennec in her full armor.

Boba Fett (859) – FiGPiN



Fennec Shand (860) – FiGPiN



Boba Fett (861) – FiGPiN



Fennec Shand (907) – FiGPiN

Three new styles designed after characters from season 2 of The Mandalorian are now available for pre-order and will arrive in March 2022.

Three new styles designed after characters from season 2 of The Mandalorian are now available for pre-order and will arrive in March 2022.

