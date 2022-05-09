Kelly Denice Taylor Leaving DCappella

Disney’s very own a cappella group, aptly called DCappella, have announced that one member of the group will be saying her farewells.
What’s Happening:
- Kelly Denice Taylor, pictured center, will be leaving DCappella.
- Taylor is leaving the group due as she had the opportunity to join the cast of Six on tour.
- The group shared their bittersweet pride in a tweet:
- DCappella took the stage during The Celebration Continues: Even More Magic, delighting the crowd with a medley of favorites from across the Walt Disney Company.
About DCappella:
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.
