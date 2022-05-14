“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 13th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 76 – May 13th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

First up we’re celebrating the premiere of Sneakerella with a look at some Disney sneakers from Adidas and Vans! Next we head to shopDisney for WDW 50 Legacy Pavers, Mickey Mouse Balloon Collection, and accessories inspired by The Dapper Dans. Marvel gives us a Previews Exclusive Spider-Man Bust while Star Wars showcases sneakers from Fun.com, a life-size Grogu statue, Loungefly exclusives for Star Wars Celebration and RockLove’s next wave of Kyber Crystal necklaces.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Sole Focus: Disney Sneakers We Love from Adidas, Fun.com and Vans

Whether or not you’re obsessed with shoes, you can surely appreciate a good pair of kicks, right? From running for sport or taking long walks in your community just cuz, the perfect pair of sneakers can definitely save your soles! Watching Sneakerella got us thinking about various Disney kicks from our favorite brands, so we did what all fans do, put together a round up of the latest offerings along with a favorite design that has been retired. Let’s take a look.

New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Commemorative Legacy Pavers Arrive on shopDisney

In honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, shopDisney has added six new designs to their charming assortment of commemorative tiles. Fans can choose from two tile sizes and several colorful icons representing their favorite vacation destination.

Mickey Mouse Balloon Collection Floats into shopDisney

It feels like we’re floating on air with the Mickey Mouse Balloon collection that’s new to shopDisney! Inspired by the popular souvenirs, this playful series makes a great addition to your wardrobe and best of all they won’t float away!

Loungefly and Disney Dress Shop Salute The Dapper Dans with Fun Accessories and Fashions

You can celebrate Disney’s beloved Dapper Dans every single day with the latest accessories and fashions from Lougnefly and the Disney Dress Shop. Best of all, you can browse the entire assortment right now on shopDisney!

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Previews Exclusive Spider-Man, Throg and Phoenix Statues Available for Pre-Order

It’s time to start setting aside money for convention exclusives! As San Diego Comic-Con approaches, so do the merchandise reveals of fan favorite characters. This week new Previews exclusive SDCC busts and figurines have arrived on Entertainment Earth and pre-orders are now open.

Traverse the Galaxy in Style With Star Wars Sneakers from Fun.com

Even though May the 4th (Star Wars Day) is over, that doesn’t mean the shopping ends! In celebration of the fan-made holiday, Fun.com launched pre-orders for some awesome kicks themed to classic characters from the Skywalker Saga.

"This is the Way:" Commemorate "The Mandalorian" With Live-Size Grogu Statue from Denuo Novo

Baby Yoda stole our hearts the moment he appeared on screen and we’ve been in love ever since. From toys and apparel, to plush and games the creature known as Grogu has made his way around dozens of merchandise lines and now Denuo Novo is giving fans something else to get excited about, a life-size statue!

Loungefly Spotlights Stormtroopers and Droids on New Collections Coming to Star Wars Celebration

For the first time in three years Star Wars Celebration will take place in person and everyone is excited to be getting back for the epic four-day event. Loungefly will once again deliver an impressive collection of bags and accessories inspired by The Bad Batch and some of our favorite droids.

RockLove Revels Four Kyber Crystal Jedi Necklaces Debuting at Star Wars Celebration

The highly anticipated return of RockLove’s Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection is nearly here and they’re tripling their efforts releasing four designs at once! Just in time for Star Wars Celebration, RockLove will launch the latest designs inspired by four legendary Jedi.

Sensational Seven Picks

Loungefly Disney Mary Poppins Bert & Mary Mini Backpack | BoxLunch

Disney Mickey Mouse Red Drinking Mug with Arm

Disney Cinderella Shoes Crew Sweatshirt

Our Universe Marvel Moon Knight Cosplay Hoodie

Star Wars: A New Hope Collection C-3PO and R2-D2 Ornament With Light and Sound – Keepsake Ornaments – Hallmark

Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Cinema-Rise Standard Model Kit

"The Secret Grotto" from Disney's The Little Mermaid – KUNUFLEX Short – RSVLTS

Add to Your Shopping List

Grogu, "Beauty and the Beast" and Mickey Mouse Apple Watch Bands Available on shopDisney

A new series of new Disney Apple Watch band designs have invaded shopDisney and are the perfect way to bring some fun and character to your personal style.

Vintage Style Orange Bird Bank Now Available on shopDisney

Squeeze me! A charming Orange Bird bank is the latest nostalgic piece of Walt Disney World memorabilia to join The Vault Collection and it’s made its way to shopDisney.

Alternate Version of Venom: Lethal Protector Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

Venom is once again the subject of a Funko Pop! collectible and this time, they’re throwing things back to 1993! Following the introduction of the Venom: Lethal Protector #1 glow in the dark figure, Funko has revealed a second Previews exclusive figure that isn’t quite as sinister, but still belongs in your display case.

Igloo Introduces Collection of Mickey & Friends-Inspired Playmate Coolers

Disney and Igloo have expanded their collaboration with a collection of Mickey & Friends-inspired Playmate coolers with three custom styles, including a Mickey Mouse Little Playmate, Minnie Mouse Little Playmate and Mickey & Friends Playmate Classic.

shopDisney Welcomes Three New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Plush

Keep the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration going with Mickey and Friends plush from shopDisney. Three beloved characters have donned their commemorative costumes for a fashionable look 50 years in the making.

50th Anniversary Walt Disney World Merchandise Perfect for Any Golf Fan

Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has announced a limited edition golf accessory kit in the Disney Golf Pro Shop.

Sneak Peak of the Disney Wish Merchandise

Disney Cruise Line is a dream vacation that is unlike anything you've ever experienced before. In just a few months, the Disney Wish will be welcoming its first guests aboard the beautiful ship. Of course you will want to have merchandise to bring home from your Disney Cruise. Disney Parks Blog shared more of what will be available.

Moana Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, continues with a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company Moana is the eighth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Nontra Null.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!