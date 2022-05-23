D23 Exclusive Star Wars Pins Celebrate Two Galactic Anniversaries

D23 Gold Members can grow their Star Wars Pin collection with three new exclusives commemorating two Star Wars anniversaries. The limited edition pins landed on shopDisney this morning and offer fans a fun way to celebrate the galactic franchise.
What’s Happening:
- Last week D23 announced they were debuting 3 exclusive pins celebrating the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope and the 35th anniversary of Disney parks attraction Star Tours.
- Today, all three pins have landed on shopDisney and will make a great addition to your collection.
- The pins feature Luke Skwalker on Tatooine, droid captain, RX-24 of Star Tours and the Star Tours Starspeeder 3000.
- Adding to the fun, these are limited edition and each features an official D23 stamp on the backside of the pin as well as Mickey icon pin backs.
- These fun pins are available exclusively to D23 Gold Members (guests can sign up here).
- Bring home or all of these galactic goodies from shopDisney. Each sells for $12.99.
- A link to the individual designs can be found below.
Star Wars: A New Hope
D23-Exclusive Star Wars 45th Anniversary Pin
- Limited edition of 1,977
- Pin features Luke Skywalker and the iconic Binary Sunset of Tatooine, along with the classic Star Wars logo
- Hard enamel cloisonné infill
- Pin features a nickel metal base, with nickel elements and laser-engraved detailing
- Features a galaxy-inspired backer card
Star Tours
D23-Exclusive Star Tours 35th Anniversary Pin – Captain RX-24 – Limited Edition
- Limited Edition of 1,987
- Features Captain RX-24 of the original Star Tours StarSpeeder
- Hard enamel cloisonné infill
- Pin features a nickel metal finish, with raised nickel elements and laser-engraved detailing
- Comes on commemorative card
D23-Exclusive Star Tours 35th Anniversary Pin – Lightspeed to Endor – Limited Edition
- Limited edition of 1,847
- Features the original Star Tours Starspeeder 3000 and a classic quote from your droid captain, RX-24!
- Hard enamel cloisonné infill
- Pin features a nickel metal base, with raised nickel elements and laser-engraved detailing
- Features a hyperspace-inspired backer card
