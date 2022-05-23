D23 Exclusive Star Wars Pins Celebrate Two Galactic Anniversaries

D23 Gold Members can grow their Star Wars Pin collection with three new exclusives commemorating two Star Wars anniversaries. The limited edition pins landed on shopDisney this morning and offer fans a fun way to celebrate the galactic franchise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last week D23 announced Star Wars: A New Hope and the 35th anniversary of Disney parks attraction Star Tours.

and the 35th anniversary of Disney parks attraction Star Tours. Today, all three pins have landed on shopDisney and will make a great addition to your collection.

The pins feature Luke Skwalker on Tatooine, droid captain, RX-24 of Star Tours and the Star Tours Starspeeder 3000.

Adding to the fun, these are limited edition and each features an official D23 stamp on the backside of the pin as well as Mickey icon pin backs.

These fun pins are available exclusively to D23 Gold Members (guests can sign up here

Bring home or all of these galactic goodies from shopDisney

A link to the individual designs can be found below.

Star Wars: A New Hope

D23-Exclusive Star Wars 45th Anniversary Pin

Limited edition of 1,977

Pin features Luke Skywalker and the iconic Binary Sunset of Tatooine, along with the classic Star Wars logo

Hard enamel cloisonné infill

Pin features a nickel metal base, with nickel elements and laser-engraved detailing

Features a galaxy-inspired backer card

Star Tours

D23-Exclusive Star Tours 35th Anniversary Pin – Captain RX-24 – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 1,987

Features Captain RX-24 of the original Star Tours StarSpeeder

Hard enamel cloisonné infill

Pin features a nickel metal finish, with raised nickel elements and laser-engraved detailing

Comes on commemorative card

D23-Exclusive Star Tours 35th Anniversary Pin – Lightspeed to Endor – Limited Edition

Limited edition of 1,847

Features the original Star Tours Starspeeder 3000 and a classic quote from your droid captain, RX-24!

Hard enamel cloisonné infill

Pin features a nickel metal base, with raised nickel elements and laser-engraved detailing

Features a hyperspace-inspired backer card

More Star Wars: