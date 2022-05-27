New LEGO Star Wars Short Celebrates 45th Anniversary of “A New Hope”

As we’ve seen all day, Star Wars Celebration 2022 has been packed with surprises. Among them, a LEGO Star Wars new short celebrating the 45th anniversary of A New Hope premiered at the convention — and has now arrived online.
What’s Happening:
- This afternoon, during a LEGO panel at Star Wars Celebration, a special LEGO Star Wars short made its debut.
- Showcasing the same humor that’s been on display in other LEGO Star Wars projects, the short shows characters from around the galaxy arriving at a screening of A New Hope — which celebrated its 45th anniversary on May 25th.
- Take a look at the three-minute short below:
