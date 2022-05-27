New LEGO Star Wars Short Celebrates 45th Anniversary of “A New Hope”

As we’ve seen all day, Star Wars Celebration 2022 has been packed with surprises. Among them, a LEGO Star Wars new short celebrating the 45th anniversary of A New Hope premiered at the convention — and has now arrived online.

What’s Happening:

This afternoon, during a LEGO panel at Star Wars Celebration, a special LEGO Star Wars short made its debut.

Showcasing the same humor that’s been on display in other LEGO Star Wars projects, the short shows characters from around the galaxy arriving at a screening of A New Hope — which celebrated its 45th anniversary on May 25th.

Take a look at the three-minute short below:

