Video: Disney Wish Guests Take to the Seas with “Set Sail on a Wish” Deck Show

Disney Wish Guests Take to the Seas with "Set Sail on a Wish" Deck Show

While there is a lot of incredible entertainment aboard the Disney Wish, the experience begins as guests take to the seas with the "Set Sail on a Wish" deck show.

  • The “Set Sail on a Wish” kicks off the cruise experience aboard the Disney Wish and features beloved Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and many others.
  • The show leads up to a countdown to sounding the ship’s horn and officially starting the guests’ Disney Wish vacation.
  • Check out the full show in the video below:

