Walt Disney World Releases Updated Statement on Hurricane Ian

Although no new information has been detailed, Walt Disney World has released a statement following the passing of Hurricane Ian through Central Florida.

What’s Happening:

The four theme parks of Walt Disney World, Typhoon Lagoon Disney Springs

The Disney Parks Twitter released the following statement: “We are thinking of our neighbors across Florida. We will get through this together and will be there to help our cast members and community.



As we keep safety in mind, our theme parks and other operating areas remain closed today while crews assess the impact of the storm and clear debris. Thank you to all of our cast members who continue to care for the thousands of guests currently staying at our Disney Resort hotels.”

Walt Disney World is currently planned to resume normal operation tomorrow, September 30th, but there has been no updated confirmation just yet.

