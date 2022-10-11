“Barley Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for October 11th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 96 – October 11th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we start with Halloween cards from LovePop, the new Figment skirt, Briar Rose Disney Designer Collection doll, Disney Ducks collection and Mirrorverse figures. Next check out holiday fun with Pixar and BaubleBar styles at shopDisney! For Marvel we have Adidas Black Panther: Wakanda Forever styles as well as a flash sale at RockLove focusing on Disney, Marvel and Star Wars villains! We’ll wrap up with the Star Wars holiday collection and Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader concept art figures from Hasbro.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Halloween "Pops Up" with New "Hocus Pocus" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Items from Lovepop

We’re into the spookiest month of the year, and with the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, many companies are getting their piece of this lucrative franchise. The latest is Lovepop, who have some unique designs featuring Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

New Figment Collection is Coming Soon to shopDisney

“One little spark of inspiration is at the heart of all creation….” If reading those worlds makes you hear the ditty from Journey into Imagination, then I’m going to guess you’re a fan of Figment! And guess what? The EPCOT mascot is getting his own apparel collection on shopDisney.

Briar Rose Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

Aurora/Briar Rose (Newly Designed) is the thirteenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Richard Chan. For this look, Chan decided to imagine how Briar Rose would design the dress based on her upbringing in the forest. He chose subtle colors and embellishments that result in something truly elegant.

Huey, Dewey, Louie and More Featured on the Disney Ducks Collection

How much fun was the D23 Expo? Over the course of 3 days fans were treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, the Disney Ducks collection inspired by the DuckTales and residents for Duckburg has just landed on shopDisney.

Christmas 2022: BaubleBar Celebrates the Season with Mickey and Friends Holiday Jewelry

Mickey and friends are gearing up for a wondrous winter and BaubleBar is here to capture the gang’s joyous spirit across a new assortment of jewelry. Guests will find five dazzling and delicate styles available as earrings and a charm bracelet.

Maleficent, Baymax and More Featured in Wave 3 of Disney Mirrorverse Action Figures

Disney’s Mirrorverse has come to McFarlane Toys as the company introduces four new figures to their line of collectibles. Two Disney bad guys, one hero and one questionable character have joined the fight and fans can pre-order all of their favorites.

adiClub Members Get Early Access to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Collection from Adidas

Next month Marvel is taking fans back to Wakanda as the next Black Panther film—Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—arrives in theaters. In celebration of the movie, lifestyle and athletic brand Adidas has launched a new apparel and shoe collection with early access to shop for Members.

Take 25% Off Select "Beloved Baddies" Collections During RockLove's Flash Sale

Vile villains have arrived and Halloween mayhem is on the way! In celebration of the season, RockLove is treating fans to a special flash sale dedicated to “beloved baddies.” Today only, select styles are on sale for 25% off, making this a wickedly good deal for your jewelry collection.

Christmas 2022: Star Wars Holiday Apparel and Ewok Plush Bring Festive Fun to shopDisney

Ho ho ho, the holidays are on the way and this winter you can celebrate with festive merchandise inspired by the galaxy far, far away. As the most magical season rolls around, shopDisney is showcasing fun Star Wars apparel and accessories featuring Darth Vader, Ewoks, and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader Concept Art Figures Coming to shopDisney October 10th

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader are two of the most iconic names in the Star Wars galaxy, but before they debuted on screen, the concept art for these characters was a bit different. Hasbro is celebrating the duo with new figures in the Black Series that feature their earliest versions as imagined by Ralph McQuarrie.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney x Vans Collection Bring More Casual and Cool WDW 50 Styles to shopDisney

2022 has delivered a lot of fun merchandise collections to Disney Parks and shopDisney including the casual, slightly retro and totally cool Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection by Vans. Now more items from the collection have popped up on shopDisney including shirts, shoes and yes, a bucket hat!

"Willow" Collection Journeys onto shopDisney

In November fans of Willow will catch up with the character of Willow Ufgood in a new sequel series coming to Disney+. But in the meantime, shopDisney is celebrating the 1988 Lucasfilm movie with an epic merchandise collection.

2022 Disney Sketchbook Ornaments on shopDisney

We’ve discovered more Sketchbook Ornaments on shopDisney! From magical sets featuring Mickey and friends to super powered styles with Iron Man and Captain Marvel, you’ll have no shortage of epic designs to bring to your tree.

Walt Disney World Fab 50 Mini Figure Blind Pack Series 3 Now Available on shopDisney

As part of the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the resort unveiled Fab 50 figures at the parks. Now those character statues have been turned into mini collectibles that are available on shopDisney!

Disney Munchling Plush Characters Available at Walt Disney World

Disney Munchlings Plush characters have arrived at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. These adorable sweet smelling plushes look like tasty pastries found in the various Disney products.

Photos – National Geographic Merchandise Now Available at World of Disney in Downtown Disney

During a recent visit to Downtown Disney we noticed a new section of National Geographic merchandise in the World of Disney store that has taken over the space previously occupied by a Star Wars collection.

Book Review: "Hocus Pocus Spell Book: A Guide to Spells, Potions, and Hexes for the Aspiring Salem Witch Book"

New this fall from Disney Press, the story behind the release folds into the plot of the original film, with the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage having been turned into a museum about witches. An archival letter is included on the first page from the museum director, who explains that the book was copied for research purposes and warns any readers of attempting to use these spells.

Walmart Exclusive ARC Commander Havoc Figure Joins Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is celebrating its 20th anniversary (I can’t believe it either!) and Hasbro is commemorating the milestone with a new Vintage Collection figure of Commander Havoc. The miniature collectible will be available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.

Denuo Novo Introduces the New Star Wars The Force Awakens Poe Dameron Blue Squadron Premier Helmet Accessory Now Available for Pre Order

Denuo Novo is proud to offer the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Poe Dameron Blue Squadron Premier Helmet that includes details recreated using 3D scans, measurements, and reference taken from the original screen-used production assets.

