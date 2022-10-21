Holiday Shopping Spree! Take 25% Off Purchases of $100+ on shopDisney

Disney fans are always hunting for a good deal, so you know it’s a great day when shopDisney offers sitewide savings on clothing, toys, home decor and more! Now through Monday, October 24th guests can take 25% off purchases of $100+.

What’s Happening:

It’s time for the final Halloween merchandise haul before the big day and shopDisney is treating everyone to sitewide savings of 25% off purchases of $100

Disney fans stocking up for the season of spooks still have time to get their goodies before the holiday and with costumes, apparel and accessories included in the sale, there’s no shortage of amazing offerings to add to your shopping cart.

Of course if you’re all set on the Halloween front, this is the perfect time to get a jump start on holiday gift giving as home decor, kitchen essentials and even toys are part of the savings event.

To take advantage of the deal, shoppers just need to fill their virtual cart with $100+ (pre-tax) of Disney merchandise then enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.

But that’s not all, shopDisney usually offers guests free shipping on orders of $75 or more so this special discount automatically includes free shipping! Double win!

shopDisney is home to a wide assortment of merchandise collections, creative toys and awesome gifts that are perfect to get for yourself or gift to a fellow Disney fan.

Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

Halloween

Outfit your Trick-or-Treating crew with matching Spirit Jerseys this Halloween. For adults there’s an orange tie-dye aesthetic that combines perfectly with inky black while kids can wear all orange for a traditional not-so-spooky look. There’s also a Haunted Mansion top that’s to die for!

Disney’s ever-growing line of adaptive costumes now includes a Sheriff Woody outfit and a Magic Carpet wheelchair cover! Other fun styles include Black Panther, Elsa, the Razorcrest (The Mandalorian’s ship) and even an Incredibles vehicle.

Celebrate the 5th anniversary of Coco and prepare for Dios de los Muertos at the same time with a dog chew toy set, a beautiful Recuerdame frame, Marigold Ears and so much more!

Remind your guests just how much you love Disney when they come to visit this fall. The best way to do that is with fun decorations like a Jack and Sally figurine, Mickey and Friends soap dispenser, Holiday wreath and even “Skeleton Dance” kitchen accents.

Christmas and Winter Holidays

Whether securing magical goods for yourself or looking for fun gifts for friends and family the Holiday Shop has everything you need. This year includes the Tinker Bell Holiday doll, Mickey Mouse Hanukkah plush, vintage Spirit Jerseys Sweaters and much, much more.

Disney Munchlings look like your favorite Parks snacks (cupcakes, sweet rolls, S’mores) and they smell yummy too! The new line of plush has already welcomed seasonal snacks featuring flavors like gingerbread and peppermint bark.

Young builders and longtime collectors will love the new Disney Parks model kits that bring to life some of our favorite park icons. Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty castles are a great place to start, but don’t forget about Space Mountain!

If you (or someone you know) loves Disney Princesses then the Designer Collection is a great way to celebrate the leading ladies. 13 out of 15 dolls have been released and 9 of these collectibles are included in the sale! Some of our faves are Belle, Tiana, Cinderella and Moana.

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from shopDisney? Now through October 24th, take 25% off sitewide + free shipping on purchases for $100+ with the code SAVEMORE.