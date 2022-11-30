Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort recently added some new touches to the guest rooms in the Trinidad area of the resort. The Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page shared some photos and information about the addition.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page post read: “Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort recently added some fin-tastic touches to guest rooms in the Trinidad area of the resort, and cast members were excited to be the first to “sea” them.

These new 5th sleeper rooms accommodate more guests and feature special touches inspired by the timeless story The Little Mermaid.

They are among the newest of the ongoing enhancements happening at our Resort hotels all around Walt Disney World! #DisneyCastLife”