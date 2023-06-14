Disney100: Funko Exclusive Walt Disney with Camera Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko has unveiled their latest exclusive Disney100 Pop! The new collectible features Walt Disney posing against a video camera. Action!

Bringing Disney memorabilia into your home has never been so easy, especially this year as there are so many brands celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary.

Funko has already joined the party with an assortment of exclusive Pop! figures available at select retailers and as you’d expect, they have a few styles for themselves.

Today’s exclusive release is Walt Disney with Camera and showcases the man, the legend, the icon posting against a video camera and tripod.

Mr. Disney is dressed in a classy grey pants suit and sporting a red tie. He looks so professional!

The Disney100 Walt Disney With Camera Pop! sells for $15.00 and is available exclusively at Funko

A link to the individual item can be found below.

