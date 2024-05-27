The Adventure Lives On With Islands of Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection

A new collection celebrating the 25th anniversary of Universal’s Islands of Adventure is now available to purchase at Universal Orlando.

  • This week, Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando will celebrate its 25th anniversary, with the park having originally opened on May 28th, 1999.
  • To celebrate the anniversary, Universal Orlando has released a new collection of 25th anniversary merchandise, which they shared on their social accounts today.
  • The collection features a T-Shirt, hoodie, tumbler and a pin, all featuring the same design which includes a number of classic Islands of Adventure attractions and characters, such as:
    • Jurassic Park River Adventure
    • The Cat in the Hat
    • Spider-Man alongside Doctor Doom’s Fear Fall and The Incredible Hulk Coaster
    • Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls
    • Dueling Dragons

  • The Islands of Adventure 25th anniversary collection is not available online and is only available at the Universal Orlando Resort.

