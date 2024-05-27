The Adventure Lives On With Islands of Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection

A new collection celebrating the 25th anniversary of Universal’s Islands of Adventure is now available to purchase at Universal Orlando.
- This week, Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando will celebrate its 25th anniversary, with the park having originally opened on May 28th, 1999.
- To celebrate the anniversary, Universal Orlando has released a new collection of 25th anniversary merchandise, which they shared on their social accounts today.
- The collection features a T-Shirt, hoodie, tumbler and a pin, all featuring the same design which includes a number of classic Islands of Adventure attractions and characters, such as:
- Jurassic Park River Adventure
- The Cat in the Hat
- Spider-Man alongside Doctor Doom’s Fear Fall and The Incredible Hulk Coaster
- Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls
- Dueling Dragons
- The Islands of Adventure 25th anniversary collection is not available online and is only available at the Universal Orlando Resort.
