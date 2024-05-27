The Adventure Lives On With Islands of Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection

A new collection celebrating the 25th anniversary of Universal’s Islands of Adventure is now available to purchase at Universal Orlando.

What’s Happening:

This week, Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando will celebrate its 25th anniversary, with the park having originally opened on May 28th, 1999.

To celebrate the anniversary, Universal Orlando has released a new collection of 25th anniversary merchandise, which they shared on their social accounts

The collection features a T-Shirt, hoodie, tumbler and a pin, all featuring the same design which includes a number of classic Islands of Adventure attractions and characters, such as: Jurassic Park River Adventure The Cat in the Hat Spider-Man alongside Doctor Doom’s Fear Fall and The Incredible Hulk Coaster Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Dueling Dragons



The Islands of Adventure 25th anniversary collection is not available online and is only available at the Universal Orlando Resort.

