Red and Chloe from "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Get a Little Animated in Latest "How NOT To Draw" Short
Don't box these kids in!
The popular short form series, How NOT To Draw is bringing some live-action fun into the animated foray, tapping Red and Chloe from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland for their latest installment.
What's Happening:
- A new edition of How NOT To Draw takes us into the live-action world of Disney Channel's Descendants franchise.
- In this latest installment, our animator (Cheyenne Jackson - who is Hades in Descendants 3) is sketching out Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) from the new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
- When he implies that they are simply just a hero kid and a villain kid, the duo break free of their animated (and archetypal) limits to fight back and, of course, perform a brand new song called "More Than Just One Shade."
- Catch the animated fun and catchy tune now with the full short below.
- In the latest film, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, so things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is now available to stream on Disney+ after a debut back on July 16 on Disney Channel.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- Recent installments of the series include:
- Luz from The Owl House
- Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series
- Winnie the Pooh
- Barry from Kiff
- Gramma Alice from Big City Greens
- Dr. Lullah from StuGo
- Bill Cipher from Gravity Falls
- Scratch from The Ghost And Molly McGee
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