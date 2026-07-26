WYNTK: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Swings Into Theaters, Plenty of New Streaming Choices, and More This Week in the World of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of July 26–August 1, 2026.

This week features a ton of new movie and streaming premieres across the world of Disney, from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, to the final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and a new Hulu thriller, Furious. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

It's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...

You can check out the various movie theater novelties tied to the film that are on the way.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on Friday, July 31.

The sequel series to the iconic Disney Channel series The Proud Family is wrapping up its run, with the final season set to premiere on Wednesday, July 29 on Disney+, ahead of the beloved series’ 25th anniversary.

Season four finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together.

The final season will be followed later this year by A Proud Family Wizmas, a song-filled, stop-motion holiday special.

Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.

In addition to Rossum and Petticrew, the series also stars Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy.

Furious is set to premiere on Monday, July 27 with three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. New episodes will stream Mondays with the season finale set to arrive on August 31.

Check out Alex's review of Furious, which he describes as a twisty, trauma-soaked series that earns every reveal.

Get ready fashionistas, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming to Disney+ and Hulu on Wednesday, July 29.

Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returns to Runway magazine as the new features editor, where she finds her formidable former boss Miranda (Meryl Streep) facing threats to her glossy print empire. Familiar frenemies and fresh faces join the catwalk in this stylish sequel.

Find out what our own Alex Reif thought of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in his review.

A special prequel episode of FX's Adults, titled "Marathon Day," will arrive Friday, July 31 on FXX and Hulu ahead of the show's Season 2 debut in August.

Written by series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, this prequel episode introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker’s origin story.

The full prequel episode will also be available beginning July 31 for a limited sneak peek on Hulu’s YouTube channel and FX’s TikTok and Instagram channels.

Meanwhile, the full second season is set to debut on Thursday, August 27 on FXX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

She's back! And it wouldn't be a Stassi Schroeder series without a little drama.

Premiering Wednesday, July 29 on Freeform, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu, House of Stassifollows Schroeder as she steps back into the public eye while balancing family life, friendships, and the challenges that come with cameras once again documenting her every move.

The series marks Schroeder's first major reality television project centered entirely around her life since her departure from Vanderpump Rules, offering fans an inside look at where she is today while embracing the candid storytelling that first made her a breakout personality.

Disney+ will debut 20/20: Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations on Thursday, July 30.

Exclusive interviews and fresh revelations will take viewers beyond the headlines to the heart of the story.

The new series will reopen six cases, including: Jane Andrews, the Duchess of York’s former aide and dresser who was convicted of murder Ben Field, the charming young churchwarden accused of seducing older people into signing over their estates Joanna Yeates, who went missing on a freezing night in Bristol and was never found Ben Needham, who was abducted from the Greek island of Kos in the early 1990s Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin Mahek Bukhari, a TikTok influencer who murdered her mother’s lover and his friend in a high-speed car chase

