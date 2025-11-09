WYTNK: Disney Destiny Media Voyage, Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of November 9th-15th, 2025.

We're getting an in-depth preview of Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Jonas Brothers are returning to Disney+ for a Christmas movie, and the holiday season kicks off at the Disneyland Resort. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

The festive film stars the brothers as themselves, alongside Chloe Bennet (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Randall Park (as Brad), Andrea Martin (as Deb), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa).

The film debuts Friday November 14th, and will be available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026.

This year’s holiday season will be slightly different, as the resort continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary in tandem with the holidays.

But don't worry, as plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world" Holiday, and more.

Plenty of holiday merchandise has already begun to hit store shelves around the Resort, including at the World of Disney Store.

Get a preview of some of the delicious menu offerings and novelty items that will be available this holiday season.

Beginning Friday, November 14th, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT theme park will no longer be utilizing its 3D feature.

Prior to that, the attraction will be unavailable from November 10th through the 13th as the ride is converted to 2D with “enhanced digital visuals and clearer imagery."

New props and lighting enhancements will also be added to the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure queue over the next few months.

Another LEGO Adventure is about to arrive on Disney+, and this time, we’re joining the LEGO Marvel Avengers for an all-new feline adventure, LEGO style. A two-part series, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails will see Hawkeye and the Avengers face their wildest threat yet - Social media.

As part of a wildly out of control plot with a villainous influencer bent on CAT-aclysmic destruction, new heroes must be recruited to help take on the growing battle of Cats vs. Avengers - enlisting Tigra, Black Cat, and White Tiger.

You can catch LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails when it arrives on Disney+ on Friday, November 14th.