WYNTK: Jollywood Nights Kicks Off, "Wild Horse Nine" Hits Theaters, Disney Night on "Dancing with the Stars," and More This Week in the World of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of November 1–7, 2026.

It's a busy week ahead in the world of Disney as holiday festivities kick off at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris. Plus, the release of Wild Horse Nine, Dancing with the Stars' popular Disney Night, and the end of the line for an opening day attraction at Universal Orlando. Here are just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

Disney magic is taking over the ballroom as Dancing with the Stars prepares for its annual Disney Night on Monday, November 2 .

. The Season 35 theme night will celebrate the magic of Disney on Broadway, with celebrity contestants and their professional partners performing to songs from beloved stage productions.

The special episode will also welcome Tony Award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo as a guest judge, while Ribeiro and co-host Julianne Hough are both set to hit the dance floor.

In addition to the individual performances, the evening will feature two team dances. One group will dance to “Zoo” from Zootopia 2, while the other will perform “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical.

Heading across the pond to Disneyland Paris, where they are also getting ready to debut their holiday offerings, known as Disney Enchanted Christmas.

Kicking off on Saturday, November 7 , the holiday magic will include the returning Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade, a new meet & greet with Santa, exclusive merchandise, and of course, plenty of Christmas decorations.

, the holiday magic will include the returning Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade, a new meet & greet with Santa, exclusive merchandise, and of course, plenty of Christmas decorations. Over at Disney Adventure World, the World of Frozen will be decked out for the first time thanks to Elsa’s magic, with traditional Arendelle decorations, the Arendelle carolers, a special ceremony on the fjord and, of course, snow, transforming the village into a holiday wonderland.

In addition to the decor, you'll be able to ring in the season with Anna and Elsa during their Christmas ceremony on the fjord, and sing heartwarming harmonies in the streets of the village during the Arendelle carolers show.

Animal Actors On Location, or more colloquially known as "Animal Actors," is set to close at Universal Studios Florida after over 30 years in operation at the park.

Long considered an opening day attraction (though the show has seen numerous changes and titles), the concept of the live Animal Actors presentation has been the same since the park first welcomed guests back in 1990.

Universal Studios Hollywood had a similar show for decades, getting a dedicated stage for Animal Actors back in 1970, with that show evolving and changing over the years and eventually closing in 2023.

While we currently have no idea what might be replacing the show, we do know that Animal Actors On Location's final day of operation will be on Monday, November 2.

Wild Horse Nine, the latest film from The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 6 .

. Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island's iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris's newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.

The film also stars Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey.

Wild Horse Nine is opening in the wake of very well received recent screenings at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF, with the film currently boasting a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get ready for another round of scandals, secrets, and stilettos with the return of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair for Season 2 on Hulu.

The second season picks up with the firm's attorneys facing another round of complicated personal and professional drama. New allegiances will form while friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of Grant, Ronson & Greene.

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Season 2 of All’s Fair will premiere Wednesday, November 4 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The third installment of the cult comedy favorite, Super Troopers 3, is making its way to Hulu on Thursday, November 5 .

. In the third installment of the classic cult comedy franchise, the Broken Lizard gang is back to reunite and reprise the roles they brought to life a quarter-century ago.

This time, yet again, the Super Troopers find themselves caught between questionable police work and complete mayhem, resulting in complete buffoonery, pure chaos, and just a touch of delicious maple syrup.

When Farva’s over-the-top engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship while trying to crack a drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.

Check out Ben's review of Super Troopers 3 – from the perspective of a newcomer to the franchise.

National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory is returning to the Canadian Arctic for an intimate look at a wolf pack fighting to survive in one of the world’s most unforgiving environments.

While reconnecting with a pack of wolves he has followed for seven years, Gregory sets out to film one of the Arctic’s most dangerous and rarely captured wildlife encounters: a pack of wolves hunting a bull moose, an animal roughly ten times their size. Led by Kona, a striking white breeding male, the pack faces a precarious winter as food becomes scarce, a rival wolf encroaches on its territory and its aging leader faces new challenges.

The special also captures remarkable encounters with other Arctic wildlife. Viewers will see polar bears, a wolverine and a river otter hunting beneath the ice, offering a closer look at the animals that navigate the region’s extreme conditions.

Wolves Up Close With Bertie Gregory premieres Friday, November 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic, with the special also available to stream that day on Disney+ and Hulu.