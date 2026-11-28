Following on from the busy Thanksgiving week, the first week of December has a lot of new media releases from Disney. Searchlight Pictures' Behemoth! arrives in theaters, while a new Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie premieres on Disney+. Plus, an extended edition of Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes to theaters ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday. Here are just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

An extended version of Brand New Day, titled Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day, arrives in theaters on Friday, December 4 .

. The extended cut includes new scenes, including at least one featuring Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, also known as the Night Nurse. Dawson previously revealed that she filmed an appearance that was removed from the original release.

Additional surprises for the extended cut have been teased – possibly featuring some connection to Avengers: Doomsday.

The re-release arrives after the original film’s digital debut and ahead of its December 15 physical-media release.

A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.

Written and directed by Tony Gilroy, Behemoth! also stars Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, and Will Arnett.

Ahead of the film's Friday, December 4 release, a Disney+ special look is available to watch, plus the film's soundtrack is already streaming.

The Heffley family are back in a new animated adventure, as Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway arrives on Disney+ on Friday, December 4 .

. Written by Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney himself, the movie is an adaptation of the 12th Diary of a Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, which was released in 2017.

In this installment, the Heffley family – to Greg’s dismay – makes a last-minute decision to escape to an all-inclusive resort on Isla de Corales for some much-needed rest and relaxation, only to discover that paradise may not be everything it's cracked up to be.

Christmas is coming to Quahog, and Peter Griffin is determined to make sure he has a very memorable holiday in The Peter Clause, a new Family Guy holiday special.

In The Peter Clause, Peter and the guys are competing for the coveted title of Quahog’s official Santa Claus. Unfortunately for Peter, he doesn't win. Faced with the disappointment, he has two choices: handle the situation like a mature adult or give fans a memorable Family Guy episode. Thankfully, Peter chooses the latter.

Get ready for a very Peter Griffin Christmas when The Peter Clause arrives Monday, November 30 on Hulu.

Kevin McCallister is back for the holidays, and this time he’s bringing his love of cheese pizza (and other treats!) to McDonald’s for a limited time.

McDonald’s has revealed a brand new Home Alone Meal that will be available at participating U.S. restaurants beginning Tuesday, December 1 , while supplies last.

, while supplies last. Each meal comes with one of four collectible sock designs that are festive for the season, featuring favorite McDonald's characters, as well as Kevin from the movie.

The meal will be offered at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with entrée choices including Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles and a Big Mac, depending on what time of day you visit.

The Everything Sundae McFlurry is sold separately, combining vanilla soft serve with hot fudge, Oreo pieces and M&M’s.

NBA legend Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is taking on a new challenge in the ESPN Original competition series Can You Hide… Shaq?, which tasks contestants with hiding the larger-than-life basketball star in plain sight.

Hosted by actress and comedian Nicole Byer, the series follows eight contestants as they attempt to disguise, distract and deceive the public while hiding Shaq throughout Dallas, Texas, for a chance to win a grand prize.

The competition takes Shaq and the contestants to several Dallas landmarks, including the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Reunion Tower and the ISD Athletic Center.

Can You Hide… Shaq? premieres with two episodes on Thursday, December 3, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by two additional episodes on Thursday, December 10, on ABC and the ESPN App.

Fans and new fans alike can head back into the mouth of a giant sperm whale as the suspense thriller Whalefall is heading to digital platforms on Tuesday, December 1 .

. That will be followed by a 4K Ultra HD physical media release on January 12, 2027.

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his father’s remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

With a slew of bonus material, fans can also take a deeper dive (so to speak) into the film with bonus features, including an all new three-part documentary looking at the making of the film.