"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for February 10th

Today we explore new Medallions at Disney California Adventure, a Rapunzel springtime doll, Angel's new merchandise collection, and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 249 – February 10, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"The Muppet Show" Merch Drops at Mickey’s of Glendale Alongside Reboot Special

With The Muppet Show back in the cultural conversation and now sharing the spotlight with a new generation through the reboot special, this collection feels like the start of a renewed Muppets era. Whether more releases follow remains to be seen, but fan enthusiasm is clearly there. Snag what you can from the collection while it's still available!

Springtime Surprise! Disney Store Debuts 2026 Rapunzel Special Edition Doll

Springtime will be here soon, and as you can imagine, Disney Store is working to commemorate the occasion with a delightful assortment of merchandise. Launching today is a Rapunzel Special Edition Doll, perfect for play or display!



Angel Goes Pop: “Glitter Glide” Debuts With New Animated Music Video

To help celebrate the new music video, brand-new Angel merchandise also debuted today on DisneyStore.com, giving fans even more ways to celebrate Experiment 624’s pop star era. This new online drops feature fresh designs inspired by Angel’s signature pink palette and sparkling personality, making it easy for fans to bring a little intergalactic glam home, no space travel required!

Photos: New Disney California Adventure 25th Collectible Medallions Debut at Disney California Adventure

New collectible medallions have officially arrived at Disney California Adventure, popping up in the park’s Medallion Collectable Coin Machines with designs that celebrate both beloved lands and a major milestone in the park’s history. If you’re looking for a unique keepsake to commemorate DCA’s 25th, this might just be the thing for you!



"The Bob's Burgers Music Album" Gets Amazon Exclusive Vinyl Release

Amazon will soon be exclusively releasing a vinyl version of The Bob's Burgers Music Album, which has been available in other formats since 2017. This Amazon exclusive edition comes on a ketchup and mustard splatter vinyl which is limited to 500 copies.

A Whole New World: Princess Jasmine Joins the American Girl Disney Collection

The Disney Princess collection at American Girl is growing with a brand-new 18-inch doll and several accessories. This release features Jasmine’s signature turquoise outfit, complete with an iridescent foil-print bodice and satin pants with a matching overskirt. She’s ready for adventure with a glittery turquoise headband, golden hoop earrings, a golden necklace, and those iconic gold pointed-toe slippers.

Mezco Announces One:12 Collective Nightcrawler Figure as Part of its Growing Lineup of X-Men

Mezco's One:12 Collective releases -- featuring highly detailed and posable six inch-range figures wearing soft good outfits -- has slowly but surely been expanding its roster of X-Men characters alongside its larger Marvel line. Kurt Wagner, AKA Nightcrawler, is the next beloved character to join the lineup, as the figure becomes available for pre-order.

CU-28 Protocol Droid Joins Disney Store's Build-A-Droid Series

Throughout the first half of 2026, Disney Parks and Disney Store are inviting fans to join them in acquiring a new collection of Star Wars action figure! This series is inspired by our favorite companions: Droids. Each month features a new addition to the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line, and today marks the debut of CU-28— a Protocol Droid themed to The Mandalorian.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – February 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 8-14

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!



Disney Dress Shop Spotlights the Hundred Acre Wood In Celebration of 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh

The celebration of 100 years of Winnie the Pooh continues at Disney Store, and the latest arrival is a sleeveless dress. Fans can update their wardrobes with this charming style from Disney Dress Shop that can be worn anywhere, but especially at the Disney Parks!

First Look at 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merch Includes New Spike and Orange Bird Bags

This year's Flower & Garden Festival begins in early March at EPCOT at Walt Disney World, and in a new overview of the event, Disney Parks Blog has included some early glimpses at the upcoming new pieces of merchandise.



From Zootopia to Your Fridge: Walt Disney World Debuts New Zootopia Annual Passholder Magnet

Recently, Walt Disney World released a teaser for a new Passholder magnet showing silhouettes of various animals dancing around. This clued in most fans that the new magnet will be themed to characters from Zootopia. Now, with the reveal of the magnet itself, we can confirm that Nick and Judy feature on the new magnet, donning their outfits from the highly-successful Zootopia 2.

New Spirit Jerseys Hit Disneyland Paris Ahead of Disney Adventure World's Grand Opening

As we near ever closer to the grand debut of World of Frozen and the reimagined Disney Adventure World, Disneyland Paris has shared a first look at two new Spirit Jerseys guests will soon be able to purchase.

New Popcorn Buckets at Disney California Adventure Celebrate the Park's 25th Anniversary and Valentine's Day

During a visit to Disney California Adventure yesterday, we spotted two new popcorn buckets – one celebrating the park's 25th birthday and the other perfect for Valentine's Day.

Disney Treats! Muddy Bites Launches Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Packaging at Whole Foods

Muddy Bites, the viral sensation known for capitalizing on the best part of the sundae cone (the chocolate-filled tip), has partnered with Disney for a limited-edition Valentine's Day release. The new milk chocolate variety features classic Mickey and Minnie Mouse illustrations, adorned with hearts.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



