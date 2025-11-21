"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for November 18th

From the Disney Destiny to the Star Wars galaxy, we check out new merchandise arrivals for the festive season and beyond!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 238 – November 18, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Loungefly Dazzles with Swarovski Collection Featuring Disney’s Minnie Mouse

Loungefly, has announced their first and dazzling new collection with Swarovski, featuring a limited-edition Disney Minnie Mouse collection that brings a touch of luxury to Loungefly’s signature pop culture style.

Fill Your Wardrobe with Joy as "Mickey's Christmas Carol" Makes Its RSVLTS Debut

There's plenty of excitement leading up to the winter holiday season, and we are eager for the chance to stream and watch our favorite, festive movies and specials like Mickey's Christmas Carol. This year, RSVLTS is embracing the animated take on Dickens' classic novel with their first-ever Mickey's Christmas Carol Collection.

Disney Holiday Lookbook: Gifts for Grown-Up Fans

Disney magic isn’t just for kids—and this Holiday Lookbook proves it. Curated exclusively for grown-up fans, this collection features chic fashion accessories, luxe self-care finds, high-end collectibles, and artful coffee-table books that elevate any space. It’s the perfect place to discover holiday gifts for adults who appreciate craftsmanship, clever design, and a little enchantment woven into everyday life.

Photos: Set Sail in Style with Disney Destiny's Inaugural Collection and Other New Merch Finds

With the debut of a new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, we of course have a plethora of new merchandise collections to commemorate the occasion. Whether it be similar to other Disney Cruise Line merchandise, now featuring the new ship or their own unique offerings, the Disney Destiny has something for everyone!

https://houseofsillage.com/cdn/shop/videos/c/vp/9f9e30fd41c04e8c9ebf37cdec4d08bf/9f9e30fd41c04e8c9ebf37cdec4d08bf.HD-1080p-2.5Mbps-51366406.mp4?v=0

Disney Mickey Mouse Fragrance Gift Set

That's the Power of the Keyblade! FiGPiN Releases New Mystery Pack "Kingdom Hearts" Pin Series

Disney and Square Enix’s hit game series Kingdom Hearts is the subject of a brand new mystery pin series from FiGPiN. Available to purchase on the official FiGPiN website as a single box for $10 or a 10 pack case for $100, the set includes several character silhouettes situated in keyblade-style frames.

UNIQLO Adds Disney Magic with New RE.UNIQLO Embroidery Options

If you’ve ever wished your clothes had a little more Disney magic, your moment has arrived. UNIQLO is introducing a new series of exclusive Disney embroidery options at its RE.UNIQLO STUDIO, inviting fans to personalize their style with iconic character touches.

Kith Launches Mega "Marvel vs. Capcom" Collaboration Spanning Apparel, Arcade Cabinets, and ASICS Sneakers

Kith has officially dropped its most extensive, nostalgia-fueled collaboration yet, uniting the worlds of Marvel and Capcom for a massive collection of vintage-inspired apparel, collectibles, custom footwear, and gaming hardware.



Unify Your Star Wars Collection with New Collectibles Dropping on Life Day!

If you're anything like us, you're already anxious to start decorating for winter festivities and it's not even Thanksgiving yet! We may have to wait a bit to enjoy celebrating traditional holidays, but Star Wars fans can commemorate something special right now: Life Day! Disney Store is helping fans to honor the big day with new and returning merchandise favorites set in the vast world of this beloved franchise.



Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals Disney Store November 16-22

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Daisy Duck Joins the Fashion Scene: Disney x GANNI Collaboration Revealed

Daisy Duck gives off the attitude of the GANNI Girl in the fashion brand's new collaboration with Disney. Daisy embodies the essence of the GANNI girl: stylish, outspoken and unapologetically herself. Her oversized bow and sassy-meets-sweet spirit reflect the dualities at the heart of GANNI – elegant yet bold, nostalgic yet forward-looking.

Stoney Clover Lane Celebrates 30 Years of "Toy Story" with Charming Collection at Disney Store

30 years ago, Pixar's debut feature film Toy Story introduced audiences to Woody, Buzz, Rex, Hamm, Slinky, Mr Potato Head, and a whole bin full of other toys that charmed and delighted everyone. Now, as the movie celebrates a major milestone, Stoney Clover Lane is introducing a collection of accessories designed for adults who are still kids at heart.

Photos: World of Disney Decked Out for the Holidays at Downtown Disney as “Zootopia 2” Merchandise Arrives

With the holiday season quickly approaching, more festive merchandise has hit store shelves at Downtown Disney's World of Disney store – in addition to some new Zootopia 2 merchandise.

Glitz, Glamour and Gingerbread: Explore the Exclusive Disney Jollywood Nights Merchandise for 2025

Disney Jollywood Nights combines the glitz and glitter of Hollywood with the merry-mint and mistletoe of the Christmas season for a special separately ticketed party at Disney's Hollywood Studios. With the closure of Stage 1 Company Store, guests can now find all the exclusive merchandise items at the exit of the Mickey Shorts Theater.

Enjoy Holiday Madness All Season Long with the "Home Alone" Collection

It's the most wonderful time of the year...the time when we focus on multiple, season-long viewings of Home Alone! The classic Christmas film is once again in the spotlight and at Disney Store they are celebrating with a collection of merchandise to deck your halls, closets, and trees.

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Everyone is in full on holiday mode and that means shopDisney’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation they just need to visit Disney Store!

Photos: New Galactic Treasures Land at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios

A unique selection of new items have arrived at the port of Batuu within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. During a recent trip to the Walt Disney World theme park, we spotted some new items inlcluding mugs, toys, and collectibles.

Photos: This Year's Gingerbread Castle and Other Special Holiday Items Now at Disney's Contemporary Resort

The holidays are in full swing at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, with this year's Gingerbread Castle on display, along with other special holiday items that are now available.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!