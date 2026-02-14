Photos: DinoLand U.S.A. Signage Removed at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The area's main marquee was removed shortly after the area closed to guests.

Almost two weeks ago now, DinoLand U.S.A. permanently closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The area's main signage was covered up the day following the closure, and has since been removed completely.

What's Happening:

Following the end of the operating day on February 1, DINOSAUR and Restaurantosaurus permanently closed as the final remaining vestiges of DinoLand U.S.A.

When checking in on the area the following day, we noticed the land's main entrance sign was covered up overnight.

In the time since, the archway and signage has been completely removed from the future home of Tropical Americas.

As a reminder, here's what the sign looked like during its almost 30 years at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Heading towards the construction site, vertical construction continues to blaze ahead on the new Encanto attraction.

So far, there appears to be few physical changes to the exterior of the former Chester & Hester's Dinosaur Treasures gift shop.

What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:

