Tom Morrow 2.0 Finds Out How Imagineers Keep Audio-Animatronics Show Ready in the Latest "Imagineer That!"
"Imagineer That!" heads to the Country Bear Musical Jamboree for an up-close look at the bears.
Just how do Imagineers keep Audio-Animatronics figures looking show ready? The latest episode of Imagineer That! heads to the Country Bear Musical Jamboree to find out.
What's Happening:
- The latest episode of the newly rebooted Imagineer That! series has arrived, which has our host Tom Morrow 2.0 asking "How do Imagineers keep Audio-Animatronics figures looking show ready?"
- Tom meets up with Art Director Brittany Smith at the Country Bear Musical Jamboree in the Magic Kingdom, as she conducts a show quality review to analyze every element of the bears, getting them ready for each day's performances.
- The episode also goes into character realism that requires multi-disciplinary maintenance and performance accuracy going beyond mechanics to storytelling.
- Check out the latest episode of Imagineer That! for yourself below.
- For more Country Bear Musical Jamboree fun, check out our video of the new show – which debuted in 2024 – below.
- Imagineer That!, once a popular Disney Channel interstitial series recently arrived on Disney+, reviving host Tom Morrow 2.0.
- Since his show has returned, we have looked at the Imagineering process, gone behind the scenes with giant rock formations at the Disney Parks, explored the smells of a Disney holiday parade, and discovered how trackless attractions work.
- You can see even more topics at our Imagineer That! landing.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World has announced some major updates to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress — and when the current version will close to make way for the refresh.
- Disney has shared a few more details about the upcoming Magic of Disney Animation, along with a character-filled map of the attraction layout.
- Disney and AccuWeather are launching Disney Weather Check, a new app experience offering hyperlocal forecasts, real-time alerts, and personalized weather tracking for Disney destinations worldwide.
- Walt Disney World is continuing to make updates to its travel planning tools. Check out some things that have already been done and a look at what's to come.
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