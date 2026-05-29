Tom Morrow 2.0 Finds Out How Imagineers Keep Audio-Animatronics Show Ready in the Latest "Imagineer That!"

"Imagineer That!" heads to the Country Bear Musical Jamboree for an up-close look at the bears.

Just how do Imagineers keep Audio-Animatronics figures looking show ready? The latest episode of Imagineer That! heads to the Country Bear Musical Jamboree to find out.

What's Happening:

  • The latest episode of the newly rebooted Imagineer That! series has arrived, which has our host Tom Morrow 2.0 asking "How do Imagineers keep Audio-Animatronics figures looking show ready?"
  • Tom meets up with Art Director Brittany Smith at the Country Bear Musical Jamboree in the Magic Kingdom, as she conducts a show quality review to analyze every element of the bears, getting them ready for each day's performances.
  • The episode also goes into character realism that requires multi-disciplinary maintenance and performance accuracy going beyond mechanics to storytelling.
  • Check out the latest episode of Imagineer That! for yourself below.

  • For more Country Bear Musical Jamboree fun, check out our video of the new show – which debuted in 2024 – below.

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