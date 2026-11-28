New Electric Mayhem PhotoPass Magic Shot Debuts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Dr. Teeth, Floyd, Janice, Zoot, Lips and Animal are ready for their close-up—and yours.
You don’t have to hop into a stretch limo to get a picture with The Electric Mayhem, thanks to a new Disney PhotoPass opportunity.
What's Happening:
- Those looking to commemorate their ride aboard Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets can do so with a new Disney PhotoPass opportunity at the entrance to the attraction's courtyard.
- The subject will hold a sign saying "We <3 The Electric Mayhem" with all six members of The Electric Mayhem added around the guest: Dr. Teeth, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, Lips and Animal. Naturally, Animal is hanging upside down at the top of the image.
- Look for a PhotoPass photographer near the entrance to the G-Force Records courtyard to take your photo.
- The photo is separate from the coaster’s on-ride image, which recently got a festive touch for the attraction's Obligatory Holiday Overlay.
- For more on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, check out our coverage of the reimagined attraction prior to its official opening this summer.
- Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.
- And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.
- The attraction is now running a special "Obligatory Holiday Overlay" just for the festive season.
More Walt Disney World News:
- See what festive decor and entertainment await visitors to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- While the holidays may be among us at EPCOT, if you're looking for merchandise, there's slim pickins this year.
- Three holiday classics now add a festive flair to the mixtape at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Billie from Disney's Hexed has begun meeting guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
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