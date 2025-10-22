Sit at Your Own Risk: Introducing the Huluween EDGEOFYØR Seat
This satirical new chair quite literally puts horror fans on the edge of their seats...
An interesting collaboration has arrived just in time for Halloween, or rather Huluween – the EDGEOFYØR Seat.
What’s Happening:
- The annual Huluween programming block has returned to Hulu for the spooky season, bringing with it beloved classics and some new additions.
- If you’re looking for a different way to enjoy your favorite Halloween flicks, then look no further than the EDGEOFYØR Seat, which is said to leave brave souls quite literally on the edge… with nowhere to hide from the scares on screen.
- Furniture company Fyrn has crafted a satirical variation of its award-winning Mariposa chair, which only features 80% of the usual product – the perfect complement to any Huluween scare-a-thon
- The solid wood EDGEOFYØR Seat is finished in Charcoal Black and paired with Fyrn’s patented brackets in Copper Bronze.
- This year for Huluween, classics like Scream, The Sixth Sense, Hocus Pocus, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas join new arrivals such as The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Marvel Zombies, The Man in My Basement, and Stay.
- Fans of The Simpsons can even jump into a new continuous stream of all 36 Treehouse of Horrors episodes, plus some extra surprises.
- Bundle subscribers can also enjoy all the scares of Huluween on Disney+.
What They’re Saying:
- David Charne, CEO/Co-founder at Fyrn: “Fyrn has always been about craftsmanship and storytelling. Reimagining our Mariposa chair as the EDGEOFYØR Seat was a chance to apply our craft to a more playful brief. It’s a limited-edition product, built with the same care and attention to detail that defines all of our work. We’re excited to see it bring an extra layer of suspense to this year’s Huluween on Disney+"
