Sit at Your Own Risk: Introducing the Huluween EDGEOFYØR Seat

This satirical new chair quite literally puts horror fans on the edge of their seats...

An interesting collaboration has arrived just in time for Halloween, or rather Huluween – the EDGEOFYØR Seat.

What’s Happening:

The annual Huluween programming block has returned to Hulu

If you’re looking for a different way to enjoy your favorite Halloween flicks, then look no further than the EDGEOFYØR Seat

Furniture company Fyrn has crafted a satirical variation of its award-winning Mariposa chair, which only features 80% of the usual product – the perfect complement to any Huluween scare-a-thon

The solid wood EDGEOFYØR Seat is finished in Charcoal Black and paired with Fyrn’s patented brackets in Copper Bronze.

What They’re Saying:

David Charne, CEO/Co-founder at Fyrn: “Fyrn has always been about craftsmanship and storytelling. Reimagining our Mariposa chair as the EDGEOFYØR Seat was a chance to apply our craft to a more playful brief. It’s a limited-edition product, built with the same care and attention to detail that defines all of our work. We’re excited to see it bring an extra layer of suspense to this year’s Huluween on Disney+"

