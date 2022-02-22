Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 22nd

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Winnie the Pooh Home Collection Brings the Hundred Acre Wood to Your Favorite Living Space

The Hundred Acre Wood is coming to your home with an adorable series of home decor from shopDisney. The Winnie the Pooh Collection was teased back in January and even popped up at the parks; now it’s available online so all guests can enjoy the cute stylings of Pooh and friends.

Entertainment Earth

Blue Marvel, Iron Man, Quake and More Assemble for Newest Wave Marvel Legends Action Figures

A new wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and it’s another Build-A-Figure series, this time featuring Marvel’s Controller.

Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama Tropical Disney Collection is the Way to Greet the Summer

If you love sun, sand, surf, and sailing, you’ll want to make room in your closet for this playful assortment of summer fashions starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Girls Crew

Star Wars x Girls Crew Brings Fun and Elegance to Your Jewelry Collection

While Valentine’s Day is over you don’t need a holiday to celebrate the ones you love (or even treat yourself) with Star Wars-inspired jewelry. StarWars.com is highlighting an elegant and ever growing collection of styles from Girls Crew that includes looks lifted directly from your favorite films.

Disney Parks

Complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnets and Passholder Exclusive Offerings Coming to Disney Springs

Calling all Walt Disney World Annual Passholders! A brand new complimentary Annual Passholder Magnet will be available for pickup from March 2nd to March 30th at Disney Springs along with a handful of other offerings exclusive to Annual Passholders.

Coming Soon

Marvel’s “Squirrel Girl: Universe” Prose Novel Coming This August

The next prose novel in Marvel and Aconyte Books’ “Marvel Heroines” line, Squirrel Girl: Universe will be available in August and can be pre-ordered now.

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Gets New Behind-the-Scenes Video As Release Date Approaches

After first being announced at E3 2019, the highly anticipated release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from Warner Bros. Games was delayed several times. But now it seems as though the video game may finally become available to fans just six weeks from now.

Bring Home Stephen Spielbergs’s “West Side Story” on Digital March 2nd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 15th

Rejoice in the spectacular new choreography alongside the iconic songs – plus see astonishing all-new footage of Spielberg at work in documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau’s revealing “The Stories of West Side Story.”

Pick of the Day

“Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Chip ‘n Dale dressed in striped ‘fur’ suits to honor the Lunar New Year on this fully sculpted figurine with tiny accessories to hang on the setpiece.”

Chip ‘n Dale Lunar New Year 2022 Figure | shopDisney – $125.00

