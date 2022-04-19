Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for April 19th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Satchel and Wallet Arrive on shopDisney

As the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration continues, Dooney & Bourke is giving fashionista another magical design to enjoy and add to their collection. This latest commemorative style brings a playful element to the signature bags and showcases beloved destinations at all four WDW parks.

Pixar, Pooh and Princesses Inspire New Disney Designer Jewelry Collections

A change in the season means it’s time to update your jewelry collection and shopDisney has a new series of cute earrings and necklaces that feature characters from our favorite films.

Star Wars Home and Garden Collections Bring the Galaxy to Your Favorite Space

If you’re a fan of Star Wars then you likely have merchandise in your home or wardrobe to remind you of the beloved franchise on a daily basis. Well now you can have even more thanks to new home and garden collection arrivals on shopDisney…and just in time for Star Wars Day too!

Hasbro Reveals “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Legends Action Figures

With Thor: Love and Thunder just months away from its theatrical debut, Hasbro is doing their part to get fans excited with a sneak peek at the new Marvel Legends figures arriving later this year.

Hasbro Pulse Reveals Knull and Venom 2-Pack, Several Other New Figures in Spider-Man-Focused Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today to show off some a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including a very impressive Knull and Venom two-pack and lots of other great Spider-Man figures

“Thor: Love and Thunder” Funko Pop! Figures and Key Chains Now Available for Pre-Order

In case you missed it, the big news today from Marvel was the debut of the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. Then in true merchandising fashion, Funko presented the latest Pop! figures and key chains inspired by the upcoming film.

Join the Ultimate Princess Celebration with Funko Exclusive Pocahontas Pop! and Pin

As Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration continues, Funko is adding their exclusive twist to the merchandise offerings with their Pop! and pins sets. Today’s release? Pocahontas!

Kidrobot Presents New Super Laundry Stitch, Kermit the Frog and More Disney Phunny Plush

Kidrobot is back with more Disney themed Phunny Plush and this time they’re honoring a few classic characters. Their new pals are as cute as they are cuddly and fans will love the colorful take on Stitch, Kermit the Frog and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

New Ariel Scentsy Warmer and Buddy Kicks Off Return of The Little Mermaid Collection

Get ready for summer beach vibes with new and returning Scentsy products themed to The Little Mermaid. New items including a Scentsy Warmer, Ariel Scentsy Buddy, and Sebastian Scentsy Buddy Clip. Returning from the vault are two fragrances along with the Sebastian Scentsy Buddy.

“Bring the "other worldly" home with the exclusive, Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Pop! Town of Space Mountain and Mickey Mouse. Dressed in his space suit, Pop! Mickey Mouse is ready to lead your Disney collection on an out-of-this-world experience. ”

Funko Pop! Town: Walt Disney World 50th – Space Mountain and Mickey Mouse, Amazon Exclusive – $34.99

